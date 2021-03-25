Take a shot at finding the epic in every day
Amateur SA photographers are invited to try their hand at a theme for this National Geographic competition
National Geographic has received hundreds of entries in its #ExploreWithNatGeo Photo Competition 2021, themed Find the Epic In Every Day.
Brought to SA by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, in collaboration with The Sunday Times, the competition invites South Africans to capture unique and remarkable moments, experiences or aspects of everyday life about them. Entries are open from March 7 to April 3 2021.
For the first time in SA, National Geographic is inviting amateur photographers to showcase their unique stories and perspectives through their lens, enabling unique local stories and experiences to be depicted using the photographic medium.
Professional photographers are excluded, and entrants are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the full competition rules before entry.
***
Despite this exclusion, professional shooters have sent in entries, which cannot unfortunately be shortlisted in the competition.
Entries must meet the following criteria:
- Entrants must be above the age of 16
- Entrants may not be a professional photographer that is, earn a living through photography, or have earned money through their photography before
- This competition is open to residents of SA
- Photos must be unedited except for colour grading (no CG techniques, superimposing, and so on)
- Photos must speak to the theme of showcasing the “Epic” in something seemingly ordinary and everyday.
To enter, people need to post their photo on Instagram, tagging @NatGeo_Africa @SamsungMobileSA, adding ng #ExploreWithNatGeo #GalaxyS21 and #withGalaxy hashtags.
The first prize is a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone plus accessories, with a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G as the second and third prizes respectively.
The photos of the top 10 finalists will be published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle and online at TimesLIVE.
Every week, 10 photos will be selected by the judging panel, which, together with an additional 10 wildcard entries, will become the top 50 entrants.
From this batch of epic photos, the top 10 finalists will be selected by a panel that includes award-winning photographer and National Geographic Explorer Gulshan Khan.
The winner will be announced on Earth Day, April 22 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.