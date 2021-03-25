Take a shot at finding the epic in every day



National Geographic has received hundreds of entries in its #ExploreWithNatGeo Photo Competition 2021, themed Find the Epic In Every Day.

Brought to SA by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, in collaboration with The Sunday Times, the competition invites South Africans to capture unique and remarkable moments, experiences or aspects of everyday life about them. Entries are open from March 7 to April 3 2021.

For the first time in SA, National Geographic is inviting amateur photographers to showcase their unique stories and perspectives through their lens, enabling unique local stories and experiences to be depicted using the photographic medium.

Professional photographers are excluded, and entrants are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the full competition rules before entry.

***