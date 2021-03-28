Hot stuff: sauna suits are in — but are they really good for you?

We speak to two fitness experts to find out if the sauna suit craze is a hoax or a must-have

From Mr Price to Makro, sauna suits have become a must-have sports item for weight loss junkies. Typically used to shed weight by steaming up bodies, every Tom, Dick and Harry seems set on shedding their respective kilos with their own matching pair.



The trend has also been popular among celebrities like Halle Berry who layers hers up with a waist trainer, while the queen of glow-ups, Khloe Kardashian, has opted for one for her jog routines...