What is EMS training and should I do it?

The only replacement for exercise is exercise

I believes everyone is entitled to their opinion — as long as they are right. There is little in life more painful than an entitled opinion based on hot air or hearsay.



This past week I learnt of an acquaintance who’s set up a health business based on technology that helps weight loss, sleep and pain and reduces cellulite. She can rest assured that her door will turn off its hinges as people flock to anything that promises to do what exercise does without having to, you know, exercise...