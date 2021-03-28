Why top SA talent goes for a song
SA has no shortage of opera talent — but many are forced by lack of opportunity at home to perform abroad
28 March 2021 - 20:47
SA has no shortage of opera talent. Think Mimi Coertse, Michelle Breedt, Pumeza Matshikiza, Elza van den Heever, Musa Nkuna and the late Deon van der Walt. Then there’s Pretty Yende, Golda Schultz, Sunnyboy Vincent Dladla ... the list goes on.
SA is also home to some world-class training facilities and resources. The University of Cape Town (UCT), for example, has a dedicated opera facility at the SA College of Music, which operates from the 638-seat Baxter Theatre. It offers a broad scope for music education, including training for vocals and instruments, and specific operatic training in conjunction with Cape Town Opera. Among its alumni are classical composer Robert Fokkens and opera stars Matshikiza, Yende, Schultz and Dladla...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.