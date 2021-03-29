These collections are bang on the money

Accidents of history have spurred on some of these remarkable collections being auctioned by Strauss & Co

When I call Matthew Partridge, he is standing at the side of the road waiting for a Stuttaford Van Lines truck.



Partridge is a contemporary art specialist with auctioneers Strauss & Co, a role that allows him to apply his expertise to an astonishing array of artworks; it also has a less glamorous side, which involves packing and unpacking boxes, managing deliveries and collections, and explaining the finer points of catalogue auctions and online sales to ignoramus arts writers...