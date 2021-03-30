Food for thought from a top SA chef who’s taking things personally
Franco Buys lost the use of his leg, but that wasn’t going to stop him losing sight of a long-held dream
30 March 2021 - 21:04
Chef Franco Buys had just landed his dream job in Qatar when he mysteriously lost the use of one of his legs and thought his culinary career was over.
However, Buys, who trained at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Johannesburg and now lives in Randburg, had always wanted to be a chef and was determined to walk again and get his goal back on track...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.