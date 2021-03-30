Food for thought from a top SA chef who’s taking things personally

Franco Buys lost the use of his leg, but that wasn’t going to stop him losing sight of a long-held dream

Chef Franco Buys had just landed his dream job in Qatar when he mysteriously lost the use of one of his legs and thought his culinary career was over.



However, Buys, who trained at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Johannesburg and now lives in Randburg, had always wanted to be a chef and was determined to walk again and get his goal back on track...