Sin+Tax bar makes perfectly sober decision to reopen in a pandemic

Not only does it now have an outdoor courtyard and small kitchen, it’s taking the non-alcoholic cocktails to the next level

Operating in the alcohol industry over this past year has been a risky business; buying a bar in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic just sounds ludicrous given SA’s ever fluctuating lockdown levels and alcohol bans.



But for Julian Short and Evert De Jong, co-owners of Sin+Tax, it presented the perfect opportunity. Short, who has worked at the speakeasy-esque bar in Rosebank since it opened in 2016, says he always saw its potential, and shortly after buying the bar the duo started renovations...