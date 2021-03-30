Sin+Tax bar makes perfectly sober decision to reopen in a pandemic
Not only does it now have an outdoor courtyard and small kitchen, it’s taking the non-alcoholic cocktails to the next level
30 March 2021 - 21:04
Operating in the alcohol industry over this past year has been a risky business; buying a bar in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic just sounds ludicrous given SA’s ever fluctuating lockdown levels and alcohol bans.
But for Julian Short and Evert De Jong, co-owners of Sin+Tax, it presented the perfect opportunity. Short, who has worked at the speakeasy-esque bar in Rosebank since it opened in 2016, says he always saw its potential, and shortly after buying the bar the duo started renovations...
