Adding sustainability to an unsustainable and rampant industry

The Fashion Reimagined Sustainability Designer Showcase focuses on local designers’ efforts to make a difference

Much noise is being made about sustainability these days. But as much as green activists are celebrating a reduction in flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restaurants are replacing plastic straws with paper ones, or the ordinary eco-conscious person tries to cut back on single-use plastics and focus on recycling, a big threat to sustainability is the fashion industry.



While its impact on the environment may seem less obvious, according to an article published by the World Economic Forum last year, the industry is the second-biggest consumer of the world’s water supply and produces 10% of global carbon emissions...