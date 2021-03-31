Look sharp, Barbie! Ken’s rocking Berluti for his 60th, with a ride to match

The iconic doll’s beau celebrates six decades this year and he’s doing it in Parisian style, with charity in mind

When most gents turn 60, their birthday wishes might consist of La-Z-Boys, fishing rods and one more go on that motorbike they bought during their midlife crisis.



But for Mattel’s Ken, the milestone has become a stylish affair. The toymaker has partnered with Parisian men’s wear brand Berluti to celebrate six decades of the doll. Berluti creative director Kris van Assche made miniature versions of new and old pieces from its collection to add to Ken’s wardrobe...