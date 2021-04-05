Lifestyle

A book of inspiring tales for SA sports lovers

A sporting chronicle, ‘They Made Headlines’ covers the most influential sporting moments of our nation

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
05 April 2021 - 19:21

In They Made Headlines readers, for the most part, are transported to a time when the information highway was less congested.

This book recounts stories with which we may be familiar but in which the details have hazed with the passage of time, or brings perspective that initially escaped us. These stories have been told and previously published, but in a year in which all sport came to a grinding halt, they’re worth dusting off...

