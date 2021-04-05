Lifestyle

First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space

Worldart is the first SA gallery to put up artwork for auction as non-fungible tokens

05 April 2021 - 19:19 By Alexia Walker

Cape Town’s Worldart has become the first SA gallery to go to market with a non-fungible token (NFT) artwork. The piece, which depicts a masked, superhero-styled woman titled Timekeeper 151, was created by Cape Town artist Norman O’Flynn.

It forms part of the Timekeeper series: portraits painted since 2015 in a vivid pop style in which images and slogans have less to do with the subject in the portrait than with the world they live in...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A book of inspiring tales for SA sports lovers Lifestyle
  2. First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space Lifestyle
  3. Look sharp, Barbie! Ken’s rocking Berluti for his 60th, with a ride to match Lifestyle
  4. Cleanliness is next to gorgeousness: four things to know Lifestyle
  5. Adding sustainability to an unsustainable and rampant industry Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Are non-fungible tokens revolutionising the music industry? Lifestyle
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: NFTs go mainstream - but can be complicated Business
  3. NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction Sci-Tech
  4. Crypto art goes mainstream as Beeple's digital canvas sells for R1bn Lifestyle
X