First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space
Worldart is the first SA gallery to put up artwork for auction as non-fungible tokens
05 April 2021 - 19:19
Cape Town’s Worldart has become the first SA gallery to go to market with a non-fungible token (NFT) artwork. The piece, which depicts a masked, superhero-styled woman titled Timekeeper 151, was created by Cape Town artist Norman O’Flynn.
It forms part of the Timekeeper series: portraits painted since 2015 in a vivid pop style in which images and slogans have less to do with the subject in the portrait than with the world they live in...
