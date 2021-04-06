Tashas, independent again, looks to widen its horizons

After a successful foray into the UAE, it is now targeting other overseas markets

Tashas, the restaurant brand that’s been an outlier success on the local food industry, is looking to expand beyond Dubai — including into the formidable UK market.



Surprisingly, perhaps, there’s no grand master plan. As founder Natasha Sideris explains, the idea is simply to open new outlets, serve good food in a beautiful space and give good service...