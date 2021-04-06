Tashas, independent again, looks to widen its horizons
After a successful foray into the UAE, it is now targeting other overseas markets
06 April 2021 - 20:14
Tashas, the restaurant brand that’s been an outlier success on the local food industry, is looking to expand beyond Dubai — including into the formidable UK market.
Surprisingly, perhaps, there’s no grand master plan. As founder Natasha Sideris explains, the idea is simply to open new outlets, serve good food in a beautiful space and give good service...
