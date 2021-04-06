Lifestyle

Tashas, independent again, looks to widen its horizons

After a successful foray into the UAE, it is now targeting other overseas markets

06 April 2021 - 20:14 By Adele Shevel

Tashas, the restaurant brand that’s been an outlier success on the local food industry, is looking to expand beyond Dubai — including into the formidable UK market.

Surprisingly, perhaps, there’s no grand master plan. As founder Natasha Sideris explains, the idea is simply to open new outlets, serve good food in a beautiful space and give good service...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA blends emerge from the shadows of the traditional favourites Lifestyle
  2. Tashas, independent again, looks to widen its horizons Lifestyle
  3. A book of inspiring tales for SA sports lovers Lifestyle
  4. First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space Lifestyle
  5. Look sharp, Barbie! Ken’s rocking Berluti for his 60th, with a ride to match Lifestyle

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. A taste of tashas: create café culture at home with Natasha Sideris Lifestyle
  2. Brands on a delivery roll Business
  3. The latest - and last - local Tashas restaurant opens at The Marc Food
X