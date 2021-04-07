Drag culture racing to the forefront of SA fashion

Vogue Nights Jozi event was a fashion extravaganza like no other and hopefully the precursor of more to come

When the sun set on Saturday afternoon in Maboneng at the end of March, it wasn’t the usual sundowners that pulled in the crowds but an affair littered with sequins, glitter and a lot of face beats. Vogue Nights Jozi has made a return with a fashion heavy extravaganza.



Known for pulling in SA’s biggest names in fashion like Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi and Nao Serati, the event heated things up with stylist Boogy Maboi for a night of fashion like no other...