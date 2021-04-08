Lifestyle

From Baftas to Annies, SA film and TV make waves overseas

‘Moffie’ and ‘Snail and the Whale’ continue their triumphant runs around the world

08 April 2021 - 20:17 By Kevin Kriedemann

‘Moffie’ up for Bafta

Moffie has a big weekend coming up: producer Jack Sidey is nominated for an Outstanding Debut Bafta (British Academy Film Awards), and the critically acclaimed war movie is being released in the US at select cinemas and streaming platforms by IFC Films...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From Baftas to Annies, SA film and TV make waves overseas Lifestyle
  2. Liziwe Matloha gives us a taste of her new cookbook, 'Dinner at Matloha's' Food
  3. Zit-pop psychology: you may need a therapist for troubled skin Lifestyle
  4. Drag culture racing to the forefront of SA fashion Lifestyle
  5. SA blends emerge from the shadows of the traditional favourites Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. See Woody Allen, killers and Olympic athletes with new eyes Lifestyle
  2. And the winner is  ... a less predictable Oscars night Lifestyle
  3. Abuse allegations, action, a stereotypical schmaltz fest and a bit of moxie Lifestyle
  4. ‘Nomadland’ gets the show on the road at the Golden Globes Lifestyle
  5. 2020 was a very good year ... for TV, at least Lifestyle
X