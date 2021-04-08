From Baftas to Annies, SA film and TV make waves overseas

‘Moffie’ and ‘Snail and the Whale’ continue their triumphant runs around the world

‘Moffie’ up for Bafta



Moffie has a big weekend coming up: producer Jack Sidey is nominated for an Outstanding Debut Bafta (British Academy Film Awards), and the critically acclaimed war movie is being released in the US at select cinemas and streaming platforms by IFC Films...