This new bungee fitness fad is stretching it a bit

So what’s this new craze of bungee fitness all about?

The people who devised the concept of bungee fitness are business geniuses, much like the folk who rebranded trampolines as rebounders and then started selling a specialised fitness brand, or the crossfitters who appropriated exercise in its entirety.



Will you see bungee fitness fill the fitness regimens of uninjured sports professionals? Not unless it is a paid advertisement. If one of those athletes underwent knee surgery? Quite possibly...