Lifestyle

Seven reasons to hit Baviaanskloof and lock down a digital detox

With overseas travel mostly off the cards, there is no better time to explore our own exceptional country

13 April 2021 - 20:07 By Nick Yel

Baviaanskloof is an enchanting and remote valley cloistered between the Kouga Mountains in the south and the Baviaanskloof range to the north. Though rugged and rich in natural splendour, with attractions throughout, the eastern half (the Wilderness Area between Zandvlakte and Poortjie, just outside Cambria) showcases nature at its wildest and most pristine. To transit this section, though, a 4x4 is recommended.  

Its unique fauna and flora make it one of only 25 places in the world labelled a “biodiversity hotspot”. It contains seven biomes, five veld varieties and more than 1,200 plant types; more than 300 bird species; almost 60 reptile types and about 50 kinds of mammals — and that’s without counting the myriad insect and fish species...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Seven reasons to hit Baviaanskloof and lock down a digital detox Lifestyle
  2. Can we stop the tinkering and let pinotage be feral and free? Lifestyle
  3. What we see when we see the sea Lifestyle
  4. ‘Genius Makers’ by Cade Metz — the tribal war in AI Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | SA’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’ among big winners at the Baftas Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.

Related articles

  1. How to make a holiday out of your road trip from Joburg to Cape Town Travel
  2. Hit the road: Four of the Cape's best day drives Travel
  3. Head in the clouds, lager in hand: Lesotho will leave you longing for more Travel
  4. De Vlugt is a breath of fresh air: 6 things to do in this Western Cape town Travel
  5. Head to Oorlogskloof Nature Reserve for a rugged eco-adventure Travel
X