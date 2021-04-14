Immerse yourself in these luxe beauty experiences

Three premium beauty spaces in Joburg that take the spa experience to another level

THE VIEW BY 27PINKX, Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton



Feel on top of the world at the newly opened, female-owned and managed The View by 27Pinkx spa (https://27pinkx.co.za/the-view-sandton/) on the 10th floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sandton. The hotel has been sans a spa for a while now, so it’s great to know you can now escape the city bustle to this oasis in the heart of the Jozi. Enjoy sweeping, 180º views of Sandton’s leafy suburbs, while taking a dip in the heated Roman pool. ..