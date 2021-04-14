You have to Siya it to believe it

A peek at Siya Kolisi’s latest training gear begs the question, are crop tops the new tank tops for men’s workouts?

Siya Kolisi’s name has been on many people’s lips lately, the SA Style Award-winning rugby star having caught the attention of Instagram’s fashion police.



Why? Because of his interesting workout gear, which looks like a cross between a crop top and sports bra...