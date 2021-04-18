Lifestyle

Ford Ranger XL Sport juggles work, play while going easy on the pocket

There are 44 Ford Ranger models available, with this one offering a well-priced blend for work and leisure

18 April 2021 - 18:24 By Phuti Mpyane

The Ford Ranger XL Sport could represent something more than just another flavour for this popular double-cab bakkie. It’s one of three derivatives the company has launched recently, the others being the more luxurious Thunder and FX4 models.

When I drove it at the recent media launch, mostly in off-road settings, I reported that it’s aimed at customers who will use it as a family vehicle, for work and the occasional detour out the bush, but  importantly, all on a budget...

