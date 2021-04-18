Jury is still out on ivermectin. We answer your burning questions

Unless you get ivermectin through a legal source, you can’t be sure that you’re using a safe product, say experts

Recently a high court order ruled that ivermectin, the contentious anti-parasitic drug that has harnessed much attention for its potential ability to suppress Covid-19 infections and its complications, may now be used in SA in the treatment of the disease.



According to the ruling, the drug can be prescribed and compounded, or mixed with other ingredients to create a drug suited to the needs of individual patients, and legally sold to patients...