Silky smooth Audi Q7 is a complete SUV package

It is spacious, luxurious and wafts supremely whether cruising or rushing

With its estate car-like body you’d be correct in assuming Audi’s Q7 is the largest of the premium SUVs now on offer. At 5,603mm nose to tail, it’s the most substantial in the niche, making it arguably the most practical out of many rivals.



Boot capacity with the seats up is also the most cavernous at 863l. Fold down the rear seats and this jumps to 2,050l, a figure closely beaten by the 4,925mm long Mercedes-Benz GLE. The Benz also matches the Audi’s 2,995mm wheelbase...