‘Liftoff’ by Eric Berger — Musk’s otherworldly ambition
This chronicle of the early days of SpaceX shows how close the maverick entrepreneur was to losing his dream
19 April 2021 - 19:47
One stormy afternoon in August 2008, a Falcon 1 rocket momentarily flirted with space before breaking up and plummeting back to Earth.
So ended months of sweaty engineering work on the remote Pacific atoll of Kwajalein, the hopes of the late Star Trek actor James “Scotty” Doohan of having his onboard ashes float eternally through space and the dreams of the then six-year-old SpaceX startup run by Elon Musk...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.