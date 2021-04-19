Lifestyle

‘Liftoff’ by Eric Berger — Musk’s otherworldly ambition

This chronicle of the early days of SpaceX shows how close the maverick entrepreneur was to losing his dream

19 April 2021 - 19:47 By John Thornhill

One stormy afternoon in August 2008, a Falcon 1 rocket momentarily flirted with space before breaking up and plummeting back to Earth.

So ended months of sweaty engineering work on the remote Pacific atoll of Kwajalein, the hopes of the late Star Trek actor James “Scotty” Doohan of having his onboard ashes float eternally through space and the dreams of the then six-year-old SpaceX startup run by Elon Musk...

