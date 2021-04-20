The hotel is five-star and the prized guest is four-legged

Membership-only dogs’ club in London offers luxurious service for your precious pooch

A swanky new hotel has opened in London. As with all five-star offerings, guests can expect personal trainers, spa days, comfortable beds to nap in, tasty treats and even nutritionists. The catch? Only four-legged residents will be allowed.



Urban Mutts (https://www.urbanmuttshotels.com/), a new dog club and hotel, officially opened in September 2020 after an unexpected year scuppered what was expected to be a grand opening months earlier. The team — dogs and humans alike — have pinned their hopes on 2021 being the year the business finally takes off...