Hallyujah, K-pop fans are popping up 4 the planet

The music genre’s followers are heeding a call to play a part in highlighting the dangers of climate change

If you don’t know by now, Hallyu refers to the growing popularity of South Korean culture, which has become a global phenomenon. The MTV Music Video Awards now have a dedicated K-Pop category, streaming giant Netflix has added countless Korean dramas to its offering and that famous glass-skin makeup technique experts swear by is courtesy of the Koreans.



South Africans have jumped on the bandwagon too, with DStv launching tvN, a pop-up channel dedicated to all things Korean. Remember K-Pop sensation PSY’s Gangnam Style, one of the most streamed videos not only in SA, but the world? Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng viewers continue to rank among the highest web searchers when it comes to the term “Korean dramas”. Highly popular dramas Healer and Pinocchio also continue to be Googled regularly by South Africans...