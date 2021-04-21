Lifestyle

Hallyujah, K-pop fans are popping up 4 the planet

The music genre’s followers are heeding a call to play a part in highlighting the dangers of climate change

21 April 2021 - 20:09 By Sibusiso Mkwanazi

If you don’t know by now, Hallyu refers to the growing popularity of South Korean culture, which has become a global phenomenon. The MTV Music Video Awards now have a dedicated K-Pop category, streaming giant Netflix has added countless Korean dramas to its offering and that famous glass-skin makeup technique experts swear by is courtesy of the Koreans.

South Africans have jumped on the bandwagon too, with DStv launching tvN, a pop-up channel dedicated to all things Korean. Remember K-Pop sensation PSY’s Gangnam Style, one of the most streamed videos not only in SA, but the world? Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng viewers continue to rank among the highest web searchers when it comes to the term “Korean dramas”. Highly popular dramas Healer and Pinocchio also continue to be Googled regularly by South Africans...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hallyujah, K-pop fans are popping up 4 the planet Lifestyle
  2. Local men’s wear brand is where the art is this winter Lifestyle
  3. Tired of convenient carbon copies? No worries, try Morrie’s Lifestyle
  4. The hotel is five-star and the prized guest is four-legged Lifestyle
  5. The deadly trinity warps the line between violence and beauty Lifestyle

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library

Related articles

  1. How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers World
  2. WATCH | Google Earth's time-lapse tool puts a spotlight on climate change Lifestyle
  3. Toyota to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat news
  4. IEA issues 'dire warning' on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise Sci-Tech
  5. Is improper fynbos management to blame for scale of Cape Town fire? News
  6. ALEX LENFERNA | Energy policy will be a catastrophe for Africa Opinion & Analysis
X