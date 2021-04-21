Local men’s wear brand is where the art is this winter
Cape Town-based Fields has collaborated with artist and architect Renée Rossouw to create wearable art
21 April 2021 - 20:08
High-end, sustainable men’s wear label Fields was conceived in 2018 by Mikael Hanan. Its playful, airy, flagship store is based at The Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, Cape Town, from where Fields is reimagining winter with inspirational artistic flair.
For its fourth collection, Finding Opportunity, Fields partnered with Cape Town-based artist and architect Renée Rossouw, known for her abstract compositions, to create wearable art. ..
