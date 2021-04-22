Cinemas are screwed, but not The Labia in Cape Town

The repertory theatre has always been different, and that distinction has stood it in good stead during the Covid crisis

Tucked away in the Cape Town suburb of Gardens, the Labia cinema has endured a rollercoaster six months since reopening after the worst of the Covid-19 crisis.



“It’s been up and down,” says owner Ludi Kraus. “Things started with promise when we reopened in August, then the second wave hit and business dropped. The curfew wasn’t great, but things have improved with the curfew being relaxed.”..