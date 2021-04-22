Magical powers, dark secrets, docufiction and a spin on ‘Groundhog Day’ anyone?
If so, this is what to stream this weekend
22 April 2021 - 21:02
The Nevers — Showmax
Created by Joss Whedon, this series mixes fantasy, mystery and Victoriana to tell a story of a group of women who discover they’re possessed with supernatural powers. These attract unwelcome attention from evil villains and put them on the path to a mighty confrontation that may or may not see them saving the world. The first two episodes arrived on Monday, with new ones every week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.