Clocking in to the rhythms of early birds and night owls

Struggling to get up in the morning? Your genetics may be to blame, but help is at hand

“There are morning people and then there are people who can’t speak for two hours upon waking up and then they marry each other,” reads a meme. As with most things humorous, this is amusing because it’s often true.



Then, of course, there is “the early bird catches the worm”, a sentiment that, as a night owl, I often resent: this ever-present insinuation that night owls are somehow lazier compared with their early-bird counterparts. That I have always struggled to get up in the mornings doesn’t further my case...