Lifestyle

Still charging: Ferrari to build an electric sports car

The Italian firm plans a battery-powered car alongside its emotive V8 and V12 vehicles

25 April 2021 - 19:59 By Denis Droppa

Ferrari is the latest motor company to throw its hat into the electric car ring, announcing that it will launch a battery-powered sports car in 2025.

Chair John Elkann made the announcement at Ferrari’s AGM on April 15. He didn’t give details about the vehicle but former CEO Louis Camilleri, who resigned late last year, has said Ferrari is looking at a grand tourer-style electric vehicle (EV)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Clocking in to the rhythms of early birds and night owls Lifestyle
  2. Still charging: Ferrari to build an electric sports car Lifestyle
  3. Magical powers, dark secrets, docufiction and a spin on ‘Groundhog Day’ anyone? Lifestyle
  4. Cinemas are screwed, but not The Labia in Cape Town Lifestyle
  5. Hallyujah, K-pop fans are popping up 4 the planet Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Related articles

  1. Ferrari 812 will hit the road with 610kW and 9,500rpm redline New Models
  2. New Honda CEO aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040 news
  3. Nissan to focus on fuel-saving tech and electric cars in China news
  4. Deployment of EU electric vehicle charging stations too slow news
X