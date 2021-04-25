Still charging: Ferrari to build an electric sports car

The Italian firm plans a battery-powered car alongside its emotive V8 and V12 vehicles

Ferrari is the latest motor company to throw its hat into the electric car ring, announcing that it will launch a battery-powered sports car in 2025.



Chair John Elkann made the announcement at Ferrari’s AGM on April 15. He didn’t give details about the vehicle but former CEO Louis Camilleri, who resigned late last year, has said Ferrari is looking at a grand tourer-style electric vehicle (EV)...