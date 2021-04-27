Milk the hot chocolate season for all it’s worth

Tap into your inner chocolate snob and indulge in an evening of making your own treat at Chocoloza

It’s a cold, dreary winter night in Johannesburg, but I find myself in a very sweet spot: stirring a mug of the purest hot chocolate made using real chocolate chips. As the prelude to a chocolate adventure evening at Chocoloza, it leaves me rather excited for what’s to follow.



Chocoloza was started by Vicki Bain, a South African who qualified as a chocolatier and pastry chef in Belgium, where she worked for one of the best artisanal chocolatiers. But her heart yearned for home and, after convincing her husband to make the move to SA, she poured her life’s savings into opening the artisanal chocolatier five years ago...