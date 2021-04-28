Jolli amazing: a super-sized collection of fast-food toys
Filipino Percival Lugue built his three-storey house to accommodate the items, more than 10,000 of them
28 April 2021 - 19:51
From the age of five, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee.
Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items...
