Jolli amazing: a super-sized collection of fast-food toys

Filipino Percival Lugue built his three-storey house to accommodate the items, more than 10,000 of them

28 April 2021 - 19:51 By Adrian Portugal

From the age of five, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee.

Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items...

