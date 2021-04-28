Skin deep: luxury skincare now at your fingertips

Three of Europe’s finest sustainable skincare brands are available in SA, Asrai Skin now stocks Chatelier, Nuori, Manasi 7

If you like your luxury skincare clean, efficacious and sustainable you will be thrilled to know that leading clean-skincare brands such as Chatelier, from the Netherlands, and Nuori and Manasi 7 from Scandinavia are now available in SA exclusively at Asrai Skin (http://asraiskin.com).



Chatelier’s Pure Cell Protection Night Serum — voted Vogue’s Best Facial Oil of 2020 — is just one of the products you can buy but we are as excited to slather on the Manasi 7 Strobelighter Radiant Finish with organic, plant-based ingredients that promise a soft-focus glow and lit-from-within colour payoff...