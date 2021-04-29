Showing max regard for locals with content for Africa

Showmax aims to divert viewers’ eyes and wallets to the continent as it invests in African productions

MultiChoice’s online streaming platform Showmax is investing in producing local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent, a senior executive said.



MultiChoice is Africa’s largest pay-TV group, available in 50 African countries. Showmax, launched in 2015, is available in 46 African countries and several western countries, including Britain and France, which have sizeable African diaspora populations...