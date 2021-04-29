Showing max regard for locals with content for Africa
Showmax aims to divert viewers’ eyes and wallets to the continent as it invests in African productions
29 April 2021 - 21:30
MultiChoice’s online streaming platform Showmax is investing in producing local content for African audiences as it competes for their attention against Netflix on the continent, a senior executive said.
MultiChoice is Africa’s largest pay-TV group, available in 50 African countries. Showmax, launched in 2015, is available in 46 African countries and several western countries, including Britain and France, which have sizeable African diaspora populations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.