‘This round is dedicated to my daughter’
Thomas Vinterberg has dedicated his Oscar for ‘Another Round’ to his child, who was killed in an accident
29 April 2021 - 21:30
Danish Oscar-winning comedy-drama Another Round has found a global audience because it celebrates life at a time when the pandemic has threatened our existence, according to director Thomas Vinterberg.
The film, starring Mads Mikkelsen, portrays high schoolteachers in various stages of midlife crisis who test alcohol’s ability to improve their lives. It won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.