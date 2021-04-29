‘This round is dedicated to my daughter’

Thomas Vinterberg has dedicated his Oscar for ‘Another Round’ to his child, who was killed in an accident

Danish Oscar-winning comedy-drama Another Round has found a global audience because it celebrates life at a time when the pandemic has threatened our existence, according to director Thomas Vinterberg.



The film, starring Mads Mikkelsen, portrays high schoolteachers in various stages of midlife crisis who test alcohol’s ability to improve their lives. It won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday...