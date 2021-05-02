See housing’s future in 3D
India has unveiled its first 3D-printed home. Built in five days, the houses ‘could significantly reduce housing gap’
02 May 2021 - 19:05
India’s first 3D-printed home may provide a solution to the country’s shortage of affordable housing, using a technology that is quicker, cheaper and more efficient than traditional construction, housing experts say.
The single-storey home, measuring about 56m², was built by Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions in the southern city of Chennai, in collaboration with home-building charity Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter...
