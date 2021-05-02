Lifestyle

See housing’s future in 3D

India has unveiled its first 3D-printed home. Built in five days, the houses ‘could significantly reduce housing gap’

02 May 2021 - 19:05 By Rina Chandran

India’s first 3D-printed home may provide a solution to the country’s shortage of affordable housing, using a technology that is quicker, cheaper and more efficient than traditional construction, housing experts say.

The single-storey home, measuring about 56m², was built by Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions in the southern city of Chennai, in collaboration with home-building charity Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



