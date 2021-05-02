Taycan the Porsche brand to a new level

The planet-friendly, playful Taycan has more than enough sporting prowess and a claimed range of nearly 500km

Affordable electric vehicles (EVs) for the masses are still some years away, but the premium end of the market has a growing array of choices for well-heeled early adopters of nonpolluting cars.



The Porsche Taycan, launched last year, demonstrated that not only can battery-powered cars be friendly to the planet, they can be exciting too. The range-topping Taycan Turbo S, which retains conventional petrol-engined nomenclature even though it’s an electric, is a 560kW beast that accelerates quicker than a Formula One car for the first couple of seconds. Its 0-100km/h time is claimed at 2.8 seconds, about the same as the petrol-engined Porsche 911 Turbo S, and it has a 260km/h top speed...