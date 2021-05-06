If neo-noir, wildlife, erotica and millennials don’t keep you on the couch, what will?

Here are our picks for a weekend of streaming

Life in Colour — Netflix



A welcome escape from the restrictions of Covid-19 is presented by that most engaging and enraptured guide to the natural world, Sir David Attenborough. This three-part series is about the many inventive and beautiful ways the natural world uses colour for survival, attraction and invisibility...