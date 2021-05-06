Lifestyle

If neo-noir, wildlife, erotica and millennials don’t keep you on the couch, what will?

Here are our picks for a weekend of streaming

06 May 2021 - 20:52 By Tymon Smith

Life in Colour — Netflix

A welcome escape from the restrictions of Covid-19 is presented by that most engaging and enraptured guide to the natural world, Sir David Attenborough. This three-part series is about the many inventive and beautiful ways the natural world uses colour for survival, attraction and invisibility...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Art attack: Israeli ex-sniper takes a colourful shot at mental health Lifestyle
  2. If neo-noir, wildlife, erotica and millennials don’t keep you on the couch, ... Lifestyle
  3. ‘Don’t call us grannies, we’re pom-pom girls, whether you like it or not’ Lifestyle
  4. Chanel finds its quarry for cruise line and Orpheus would be proud Lifestyle
  5. Forewarned is forearmed, after which you can have your cake and eat it Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. REVIEW | 'Judas and the Black Messiah' deserves its multiple Oscar nominations Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | 'Them' neglects to tackle the full horror of racism Lifestyle
  3. 'Damsel', 'Synchronic': Five brand new things to stream now Lifestyle
  4. Magical powers, dark secrets, docufiction and a spin on ‘Groundhog Day’ anyone? Lifestyle
  5. SA director takes us behind the scenes of Oscar contender 'Love & Monsters' Lifestyle
X