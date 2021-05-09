Chips are down for gaming console maker as sales switch course

After a gaming boom brought on by Covid-19, Nintendo expects to sell 11% fewer devices

Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd has forecast that annual Switch console sales to fall 11.5%, in what would be the first decline for the five-year-old device after riding a pandemic-induced boom in home gaming.



The Kyoto-based firm expects to sell 25.5 million units in the business year that started on April 1. That would compare with 28.8 million a year earlier after booking an 82% rise in operating profit at $5.9bn (about R83bn)...