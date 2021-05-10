Dotty about avant-garde art? Kusama puts the bloom into Covid-19 gloom

The 92-year-old artist, who lives in a mental facility, has turned the New York Botanical Garden cosmic

Dots are everywhere — on buildings, trees, water and more — as Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama brings her signature motif to the New York Botanical Garden.



Spectacular steel floral installations painted in vibrant hues of yellow and pink, green and blue, and covered with polka dots, engulf garden visitors. Giant pumpkins, flowers, an abstract octopus and whimsical shapes carry names such as “I Want to Fly to the Universe”...