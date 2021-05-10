Lifestyle

Profiting from destruction, physically and virtually

A street artist has destroyed a mural to create a crypto artwork, the proceeds from which will go to Britain’s NHS

10 May 2021 - 20:08 By Natalie Thomas

British street artist Nathan Murdoch contemplates the mural he has just spray-painted, a giant image of two hands wearing rainbow-coloured gloves and joined in prayer, then hurls a large dollop of white paint straight at it from an open tin.

The destruction of the freshly created mural is part of an artistic project straddling the physical and virtual worlds. The original image will not survive, but two versions will, one a print and the other a digital file called a non-fungible token (NFT)...

