Lifestyle

Words can be such pricks: the wild, piercing randomness of meaning

Willem Boshoff spins webs of reference using his signature materials, letters

10 May 2021 - 20:09 By Hans Pienaar

Some time ago a funny T-shirt did the rounds: “Praat Afrikaans of Hou Jou Bek.” On face value here was an expression of rabid right-wing extremism, but the joke is really on the wearer. The person standing silently in front of him or her, are they obeying the instruction, or do they just not understand Afrikaans? And if someone starts speaking to them politely in English, are they bamboozling or mollycoddling them? 

It is a kind of interactive demonstration of the instabilities of identity, for both wearer and watcher. In a similar vein, Willem Boshoff flips the coin of what some would call whiteness already in the title of his latest exhibition, a not-quite-retrospective curated by Helene Smuts. Word Woes sounds wordsworthy in English, in Afrikaans decidedly uncouth: Get Wild. It could emanate from the identity fluctuations of many white South Africans with an English ouma or an Afrikaans granny in the cupboard; among black South Africans brought up in the two languages, the tension will be different but nevertheless there...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Words can be such pricks: the wild, piercing randomness of meaning Lifestyle
  2. Dotty about avant-garde art? Kusama puts the bloom into Covid-19 gloom Lifestyle
  3. Profiting from destruction, physically and virtually Lifestyle
  4. Chips are down for gaming console maker as sales switch course Lifestyle
  5. Now locally built, the one-tonner rides smoother and is easier on the pocket Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. The deadly trinity warps the line between violence and beauty Lifestyle
  2. What we see when we see the sea Lifestyle
  3. First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space Lifestyle
  4. These collections are bang on the money Lifestyle
  5. Doves of peace or just pigeons? Get lost in the city of ambiguities Lifestyle
X