Lifestyle

Dough-eyed baker rises to the occasion with artisanal bakery

At this trendy urban precinct you’ll find Jaco Smit’s fresh homemade bread and good wine ... is there anything batter?

11 May 2021 - 19:49 By Steve Steinfeld

As many of us did during lockdown, Jaco Smit began experimenting with sourdough. Cultivating the perfect starter, experimenting with ratios of hydration and different techniques to perfect the humble loaf. Self-taught using tips from friends and many an internet tutorial, he started baking. Embracing the challenge wholeheartedly, baking two loaves became four, then six and then as many as he could fit into the oven.

The aromas wafting through his block of flats piqued neighbours’ interest and, after a hallway conversation or two, the budding baker was delivering freshly baked loaves to those around him. It was the beginning of the journey that would see him leave his job in wine retail and open his own space, Voisin (French for neighbour)...

