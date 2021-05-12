Behind the seams: ‘Uzalo’s’ royal African fashion show

We find out what went into the two-day fashion extravaganza on the telenovela this week

With its fair share of wedding crashers and double weddings, Uzalo has kept fans glued to the screen to see what’s next for the scandalous lives of the people of KwaMashu.



But this week, the fashion moments took to the runway as GC (Khaya Dladla) and Thobile (Nokuthula Mabika) faced off against their friends Fikile (Nelisa Mchunu), Nonkayiso (Thuthuka Mthembu) and Hleziphi (Sibongiseni Shezi) in a war on the runway...