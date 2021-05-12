Fashion veteran David Tlale reaches new heights with latest pursuit

The designer gave us a sneak peek at his new collection, to be seen at Melrose Arch on Thursday

From Johannesburg’s Nelson Mandela Bridge to the streets of New York City, David Tlale has never been one to to take the easy route down the catwalk.



On Thursday, the incomparable designer will be showcasing at Melrose Arch in the City of Gold in a feat that promises to elevate the standards set at his previous shows...