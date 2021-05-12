Lifestyle

Luxury brands all puffed up about new tactics that are boosting bottom lines

Gourmet dinners, video calls, door-to-door deliveries, they’re all helping the brands recoup lockdown losses

12 May 2021 - 20:02 By Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi

As Italy entered a new coronavirus lockdown and shut shops in March, Genoa-based jeweller Gismondi 1754 turned to messaging service WhatsApp to sell a €300,000 (about R5m) diamond ring to a wealthy Swiss client.

At the same time, sales assistants at luxury puffer jacket brand Moncler were arranging gourmet dinner deliveries to customers homes so they could dine in style while watching a video streaming of the brand’s latest collection...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Behind the seams: ‘Uzalo’s’ royal African fashion show Lifestyle
  2. Fashion veteran David Tlale reaches new heights with latest pursuit Lifestyle
  3. Luxury brands all puffed up about new tactics that are boosting bottom lines Lifestyle
  4. Bottling red tape: thanks to Rosa Kruger, SA is a world leader in old vines Lifestyle
  5. Dough-eyed baker rises to the occasion with artisanal bakery Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. 101 carat diamond to be auctioned in Geneva jewellery sale The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Chanel finds its quarry for cruise line and Orpheus would be proud Lifestyle
  3. Amanda Laird Cherry brings the Black Lives Matter movement to the runway The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Upcycling goes glam in designer Lara Klawikoski's 'Inflorescence' collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
X