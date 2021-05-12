Luxury brands all puffed up about new tactics that are boosting bottom lines
Gourmet dinners, video calls, door-to-door deliveries, they’re all helping the brands recoup lockdown losses
12 May 2021 - 20:02
As Italy entered a new coronavirus lockdown and shut shops in March, Genoa-based jeweller Gismondi 1754 turned to messaging service WhatsApp to sell a €300,000 (about R5m) diamond ring to a wealthy Swiss client.
At the same time, sales assistants at luxury puffer jacket brand Moncler were arranging gourmet dinner deliveries to customers homes so they could dine in style while watching a video streaming of the brand’s latest collection...
