How Cape Town made Bruce Lee’s dream come true

It took 50 years for the martial arts guru’s vision to come to life in the form of an HBO production of ‘Warrior’

Warrior is based on a concept that Bruce Lee pitched to Hollywood in 1971. His pitch was unsuccessful – the studio execs didn’t think they could sell an Asian leading man – and the legendary martial arts icon died two years later, his vision unfulfilled.



Bruce’s daughter, Shannon Lee, finally brought it to life in 2019, executive producing Warrior alongside the likes of The Fast and The Furious director Justin Lin and series creator Jonathan Tropper, who brought us the action drama Banshee...