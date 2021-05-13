How Cape Town made Bruce Lee’s dream come true
It took 50 years for the martial arts guru’s vision to come to life in the form of an HBO production of ‘Warrior’
13 May 2021 - 20:28
Warrior is based on a concept that Bruce Lee pitched to Hollywood in 1971. His pitch was unsuccessful – the studio execs didn’t think they could sell an Asian leading man – and the legendary martial arts icon died two years later, his vision unfulfilled.
Bruce’s daughter, Shannon Lee, finally brought it to life in 2019, executive producing Warrior alongside the likes of The Fast and The Furious director Justin Lin and series creator Jonathan Tropper, who brought us the action drama Banshee...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.