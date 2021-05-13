Lifestyle

How Cape Town made Bruce Lee’s dream come true

It took 50 years for the martial arts guru’s vision to come to life in the form of an HBO production of ‘Warrior’

13 May 2021 - 20:28 By Kevin Kriedemann

Warrior is based on a concept that Bruce Lee pitched to Hollywood in 1971. His pitch was unsuccessful – the studio execs didn’t think they could sell an Asian leading man – and the legendary martial arts icon died two years later, his vision unfulfilled.

Bruce’s daughter, Shannon Lee, finally brought it to life in 2019, executive producing Warrior alongside the likes of The Fast and The Furious director Justin Lin and series creator Jonathan Tropper, who brought us the action drama Banshee...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How Cape Town made Bruce Lee’s dream come true Lifestyle
  2. What it’s really like being a South African in Hollywood Lifestyle
  3. Behind the seams: ‘Uzalo’s’ royal African fashion show Lifestyle
  4. Fashion veteran David Tlale reaches new heights with latest pursuit Lifestyle
  5. Luxury brands all puffed up about new tactics that are boosting bottom lines Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...

Related articles

  1. Behind the seams: ‘Uzalo’s’ royal African fashion show Lifestyle
  2. If neo-noir, wildlife, erotica and millennials don’t keep you on the couch, ... Lifestyle
  3. Showing max regard for locals with content for Africa Lifestyle
  4. African TV stories will find global audiences: Showmax’s Yolisa Phahle South Africa
  5. From Baftas to Annies, SA film and TV make waves overseas Lifestyle
X