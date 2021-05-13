What it’s really like being a South African in Hollywood
Home-grown talents Stelio Savante and Neil Sandilands take us behind the scenes of ‘Destination Marfa’
13 May 2021 - 20:28
South African actors Stelio Savante and Neil Sandilands have moved to Hollywood.
Last year, Savante starred opposite Jim Caviezel in the action-thriller Infidel. He also featured in the series The Chosen and acted opposite Matt Dillon in the Netflix film Running for Grace...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.