What it’s really like being a South African in Hollywood

Home-grown talents Stelio Savante and Neil Sandilands take us behind the scenes of ‘Destination Marfa’

South African actors Stelio Savante and Neil Sandilands have moved to Hollywood.



Last year, Savante starred opposite Jim Caviezel in the action-thriller Infidel. He also featured in the series The Chosen and acted opposite Matt Dillon in the Netflix film Running for Grace...