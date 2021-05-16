If you could only do one exercise, what would it be?
My indispensable gym workout has had immense carryover to other activities
16 May 2021 - 17:32
The answer to the question of which exercise you should do if you could only do one is, of course, the act of walking into the gym. That’s the most important exercise. However, all exercise — if done correctly — is good exercise, and you certainly don’t have to go to a gym.
I spend 80% of my training life outside the gym, though it does include weighted compound exercises at home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.