If you could only do one exercise, what would it be?

My indispensable gym workout has had immense carryover to other activities

The answer to the question of which exercise you should do if you could only do one is, of course, the act of walking into the gym. That’s the most important exercise. However, all exercise — if done correctly — is good exercise, and you certainly don’t have to go to a gym.



I spend 80% of my training life outside the gym, though it does include weighted compound exercises at home...