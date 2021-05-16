This SUV is a perfect marriage
Married couple Sibusiso and Mpho Mkwanazi test drive the Peugeot 3008
16 May 2021 - 17:35
Ever scrutinised the concept of true north? Who died and made north the king? Why is the reference point not east or west? Why don’t compasses point you in a southerly direction?
This applies to the local SUV segment as well, as most buyers tend to go with their true north: German, Japanese and Korean SUVs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.