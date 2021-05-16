This SUV is a perfect marriage

Married couple Sibusiso and Mpho Mkwanazi test drive the Peugeot 3008

Ever scrutinised the concept of true north? Who died and made north the king? Why is the reference point not east or west? Why don’t compasses point you in a southerly direction?



This applies to the local SUV segment as well, as most buyers tend to go with their true north: German, Japanese and Korean SUVs...