Soul in the machine: who needs enemies when you have Artificial Friends?

Kazuo Ishiguro tells a story set in a futuristic world filled with strangeness but similar enough to ours to cause anxiety

“If AI can help us as a society to not only save the environment, cure disease and explore the universe, but also better understand ourselves — well, that may prove one of the greatest discoveries of them all.” So said Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, a company that deems artificial intelligence to be one of humanity’s most useful inventions and is aiming to build advanced AI to expand our knowledge.



AI is an extremely hot topic now and not just in the world of high tech. It’s a subject that has fascinated several writers recently, resulting in works such as Frankissstein by Jeanette Winterson and Machines Like Us by Ian McEwan. Winterson, of course, paid homage to Mary Shelley’s 1818 classic, with a book that’s about the non-sentimentality of AI, but also about love and desire and the possibilities of transformation...